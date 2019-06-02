Home

Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
435-722-2426
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Roosevelt Stake Center
447 East Lagoon Street
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Roosevelt Stake Center
447 East Lagoon Street
Gay Lyn Swenson


Gay Lyn Swenson Obituary
1937 ~ 2019
Roosevelt, Utah-Gay Lyn Patry Swenson, 81, our loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, great grandma and friend passed away May 30, 2019.
Born September 21, 1937 to Bill and Elva Patry, in Roosevelt, Utah.
Married Jerry G. Swenson, September 1, 1956, he died May 16, 2005.
She cherished her children, grandchildren and friends. Her legacy of unconditional love and support is something that will always be remembered.
Gay is survived by her children, Jerri (Robert) Uresk, Becky (Ray) Kirchoffer and Kenny (Mary) Swenson. Siblings, Max (Pat) Patry, Alyce Miller; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Swenson, parents, siblings, Carol Hollenbeck, Billy Patry and brother-in-law, Dewey Miller.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:00 in the Roosevelt Stake Center (447 East Lagoon Street). Viewings will be on Tuesday evening at the Hullinger Mortuary, (457 East 300 North) from 6-8 pm and Wednesday at the church from 11:00-11:45 followed by burial in the Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Full obituary and condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
