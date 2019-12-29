Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood Creek Union Fifth Chapel
7784 S. Highland Drive (2000 East)
Sandy, UT
Gayland L. Mason


1924 - 2019
Our loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Gayland LaMar Mason, age 95, passed away on December 24, 2019 at his home in Sandy, Utah, from a massive heart attack. Gayland was born in Aurora, Utah to Philip Mason and Maria Sorensen Mason on April 28, 1924. He married Marva Noreen Averett on December 24, 1946.
Gayland was an active member of the LDS Church, serving in the bishopric, stake mission, and various other church callings. His favorite calling was working in the Jordan River Temple as an ordinance worker with his wife.
Gayland devoted his life to service to his family, friends and neighbors. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy and he enjoyed every moment he spent with them. He was an inspiration to everyone he met with his smile and positive attitude. His desire to serve others led to his joining the South Salt Lake Lion's Club where he was a member for 35 years.
Gayland worked as a carpet contractor for most of his life. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Asiatic Pacific for the US Army. He loved to hunt, fish, and travel the world, having traveled to over 72 countries.
Gayland is survived by his daughters, Vickie (Steven) Gatherum, Kristine (Craig) Brown, and Sheila (Steven) Wall, and Brenda Howard Mason; 22 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Noreen, parents, brothers and sisters, sons, Randall LaMar Mason and Russell Mason, and daughter, Gayleen Williams.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those who cared for our wonderful father at the Veterans Hospital and Community Nurses Services.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood Creek Union Fifth Chapel, 7784 S. Highland Drive (2000 East), Sandy, Utah. Friends may visit with the family Monday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
