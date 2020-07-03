Gayle Alvey Stonehocker
1941 ~ 2020
Gayle Alvey Stonehocker returned unexpectedly to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1941 to Arnold and Zella Alvey in Escalante, Utah. She was married to Earl Stonehocker on June 14, 1959 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
They had four children: Carole (Jeff) Maxwell; Robert E. Stonehocker (deceased, survived by Holly Stonehocker); Kris Stonehocker Walton (deceased, survived by Jeff Walton) and Chad A. Stonehocker. Gayle is also survived by twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah. Dedication of the grave will follow at Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 South 700 East, Sandy, Utah.
