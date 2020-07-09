Gayle Grace Poulsen Anderson
1938 ~ 2020
Gayle Grace Poulsen Anderson, 82, our precious Mom and Grandma Gayle, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family was not able to be by her side when she passed. We are however assured, that she had many loved ones there to greet her and take her home.
She was born May 9, 1938 in Murray, Utah to Ray and Marian Poulsen.
Gayle married O'Brien Anderson, March 5, 1959 (later divorced) and raised two children, Dirk and Debbie.
Gayle loved the youth and served as the Young Women's President. She had a tremendous influence upon the youth and they felt her unconditional love and support for them.
She coached two girls fast pitch softball teams, the Blue Jays and the Eagles. Many of these girls remain her dearest friends.
Gayle loved the Wizard of Oz, which led to her love of rainbows. She even built a yellow brick road in her back yard for her grandkids to play on.
Her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her life was centered around them and we have been truly blessed because of the love she had for each and every one of us. She was at every ball game, singing and dance recital. Always supporting her grandkids and their friends too. She was known as Grandma Gayle to everyone.
Gayle is survived by her children Dirk (Patti) Anderson and Debbie (Alan) James, seven grandchildren, Gentry (Brianna) Anderson, Madison (Jacob) Ellingson, Markell (Isaac) Tuinei, Mark James, Mallory James, Preston Anderson and Rhett (Olivia) Anderson, great grandchild Ensley Anderson with one on the way. Also survived by her dear sister Jeanne Campbell Pearson.
Preceded in death by her loving parents.
We love you Mom! Thank you for sending Rainbows letting us know everything is okay. We look forward to seeing you again "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
A viewing will be held Friday, July 10th, from 6-8 pm at Goff Mortuary in Midvale, 8090 So. State Street. Due to the current SL County Ordinance, masks and social distancing will be required.
A private family service with be held Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Please go to www.goffmortuary.com
for a full obituary.