Gayle Maria Checketts, age 65, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1954 to Victor L. Checketts and Margaret Ellen Gerber Checketts.
There will be a viewing Monday evening, February 10, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the East Millcreek Stake Center, 3103 East Craig Drive; where there will be a viewing 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
To read Gayle's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020