Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
East Millcreek Stake Center
3103 East Craig Drive
Gayle Maria Checketts


1954 - 2020
Gayle Maria Checketts Obituary
Gayle Maria Checketts, age 65, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1954 to Victor L. Checketts and Margaret Ellen Gerber Checketts.
There will be a viewing Monday evening, February 10, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the East Millcreek Stake Center, 3103 East Craig Drive; where there will be a viewing 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
To read Gayle's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
