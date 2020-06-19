1943 ~ 2020
Gayle Gardner Sedgwick, age 77, died June 15, 2020 at her home in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born May 5, 1943 in Brigham City, Utah to Horace G. And Ethel Flora Petersen Gardner.
Gayle was raised in Deweyville, then raised her family in Bountiful, Utah where she worked and retired from the Utah State Family Services. Through out her life she had a great love for music and singing. She especially loved listening to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She loved being a mother and serving her family. She enjoyed making candy and doing handicrafts.
Survivors include one daughter and two sons: Lori S. Pretti of Mesquite, NV; Evan (Kimberley); Kevin (Candi) both of Bountiful, UT; two grandsons, Kenyan and Luke; one sister, Karen Kirkeby of Ely, NV and one brother, Layne (Donna) Gardner of Deweyville, UT.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. (MST) at the Deweyville LDS Chapel, 10750 UT 38, Deweyville, UT. Visitation will be one hour prior at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Deweyville Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.comymortuary@gmail.com.
