Gayle Sharon Burr
In Loving Memory
Gayle Nance Burr & daughter Sharon Burr both passed away on November 28, 2020 in Utah.
Funeral services will be on Friday December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home in Murray located at 4760 S State St., Murray, UT. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 3rd, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday, December 4th, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. Funeral services and graveside services will be broadcast live on the Jenkins-Soffe website.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
DEC
4
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
December 1, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
