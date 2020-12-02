In Loving Memory
Gayle Nance Burr & daughter Sharon Burr both passed away on November 28, 2020 in Utah.
Funeral services will be on Friday December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home in Murray located at 4760 S State St., Murray, UT. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 3rd, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday, December 4th, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. Funeral services and graveside services will be broadcast live on the Jenkins-Soffe website.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
