Gayle Smith
1940 ~ 2019
Gayle Smith, born December 24th 1940, left this world to join her heavenly family November 1st 2019. Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend she will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Gayle leaves behind her husband Dale Smith, her children; Kevin Muir (Kim), Michael Muir (Kristy), Gina Kirk (Pat), Jeff Parker (Kathy), Charise Holt (Todd), Jaime Sheide (Greg), Dale Smith Jr, 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, siblings Carolyn Heaton, Kathryn Rowley (Rob), and Brother-in-law Ron Arrington.
Family came first for Gayle. Her love will continue to spread and be felt by all whom knew her.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 AM in the Lehi East Stake Center, 851 North 1200 East, Lehi. A viewing will be held Sunday from 6-8 PM at Anderson and Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North in American Fork, and Monday at the church from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial in the Lehi City Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019