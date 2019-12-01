|
1931 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT -Gaylen Weiler Brown, age 88, our loving husband, father & grandfather, passed away peacefully, November 28th, 2019 surrounded by family, as he went home to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father.
Gaylen was born August 20, 1931, in Salt Lake City, UT to Anthony and Nellie Brown. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953.
He married the love of his life Bonnie Jean Wilkinson on October 29, 1954 in Salt Lake City, UT. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on February 14, 1964.
Gaylen owned and operated several auto parts stores and served as a West Jordan City Councilman. He thrived on life in the outdoors from boating, camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family at the cabin.
After his retirement he continued serving others and taking care of his family home. Dad loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and spent many hours reading and showing them all his treasures. He was the patriarch of a very special family and was respected by all.
Gaylen was an active member of the LDS Church and served in multiple callings including a Service and Welfare Mission with his wife Bonnie.
Gaylen is Survived by his wife Bonnie; children, Kathy (Ken) Jackman; Craig Brown; Teresa Brown; Tracie (Mashele)Brown; Darren (Anne)Brown and Jared (Farrah)Brown. Twenty-three grandchildren & twenty-three great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by son Kirk Brown; daughter Tammy Tolman (Brown); grandson Terrance Tolman.
A Special thanks to the staff at University of Utah Hospital and Sandy Rehab for the care they provided.
Funeral Services will be held at 12pm Wednesday; December 4, 2019 in the West Jordan Westland 7th Ward Chapel; 7115 S 3200 W. Friends may call that morning at the church from 10-11:45am. Interment will be at Redwood Memorial Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019