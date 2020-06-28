Gaylene Christensen
1945 - 2020
Gaylene Christensen passed away peacefully at the Beehive Home in Magna, Utah on June 25, 2020. Gaylene was born on September 12, 1945 to Paul Martin Christensen and Mildred Wilding Christensen at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. While growing up, her family moved between their homes in West Jordan and Hunter regularly. She was always watching over her younger siblings, something she did right up to the time she left this world for the next.
Gaylene graduated from Cyprus High School. After high school she went to work for Deseret Publishing Company, where she worked for 15 years. She then accepted a position with Blaine Hudson Printing where she stayed for the next 38 years. She retired in November of 2017 after 53 years in the printing industry. She was known at work as the "Change Lady" because she always made sure she had plenty of change for everyone that needed it for the vending machines.
Always looking out for others was a theme throughout her life. As Employee of the Month, her coworkers said of her, "Good, she deserves it. She is the best in the department and is always dependable. You can always count on her and she's always cheerful." Gaylene was a happy person. Her laugh came easy and was very unique. If you heard it, you never forgot it. Smiling and up-beat, she lived life as it came. She was happy with who she was and what she did. She loved animals, horses being her favorites. She had been heard to say, "I like horses better than people." Gaylene was a beautiful, loving, caring sister. She loved her family and we loved her. She was the kindest person that you could ever know. She would give you anything she had, and she gave to so many. This world is a poorer place without Gaylene in it. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
We would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at the Beehive Home. They always treated her like family.
Gaylene was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother Norman Lambert (JoAnn) Munson. She is survived by her brothers; Sterling (Linda), Lynn (Charlotte), and Don, her sisters Kay Worthen, Paulla Hogge, Sharon (Michael) Anderson, and Marian (Korby) Christensen.
A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Please share a story or memory of Gaylene with her family at larkincares.com.
1945 - 2020
Gaylene Christensen passed away peacefully at the Beehive Home in Magna, Utah on June 25, 2020. Gaylene was born on September 12, 1945 to Paul Martin Christensen and Mildred Wilding Christensen at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. While growing up, her family moved between their homes in West Jordan and Hunter regularly. She was always watching over her younger siblings, something she did right up to the time she left this world for the next.
Gaylene graduated from Cyprus High School. After high school she went to work for Deseret Publishing Company, where she worked for 15 years. She then accepted a position with Blaine Hudson Printing where she stayed for the next 38 years. She retired in November of 2017 after 53 years in the printing industry. She was known at work as the "Change Lady" because she always made sure she had plenty of change for everyone that needed it for the vending machines.
Always looking out for others was a theme throughout her life. As Employee of the Month, her coworkers said of her, "Good, she deserves it. She is the best in the department and is always dependable. You can always count on her and she's always cheerful." Gaylene was a happy person. Her laugh came easy and was very unique. If you heard it, you never forgot it. Smiling and up-beat, she lived life as it came. She was happy with who she was and what she did. She loved animals, horses being her favorites. She had been heard to say, "I like horses better than people." Gaylene was a beautiful, loving, caring sister. She loved her family and we loved her. She was the kindest person that you could ever know. She would give you anything she had, and she gave to so many. This world is a poorer place without Gaylene in it. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
We would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at the Beehive Home. They always treated her like family.
Gaylene was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother Norman Lambert (JoAnn) Munson. She is survived by her brothers; Sterling (Linda), Lynn (Charlotte), and Don, her sisters Kay Worthen, Paulla Hogge, Sharon (Michael) Anderson, and Marian (Korby) Christensen.
A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Please share a story or memory of Gaylene with her family at larkincares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.