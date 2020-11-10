1/2
Gaylyn Marie Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaylyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaylyn Stewart
1947 ~ 2020
Gaylyn Marie Stewart was born June 26, 1947 in SLC, Utah, to Wendel and Marie Jensen. She married Larry David Stewart on January 22, 1971 and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple January 2, 2003. Our loving mother and grandmother passed away November 6, 2020, joining her husband, parents, and older brother. She will forever be remembered by all who know and love her as a champion of what really matters. Selfless in her concern for everyone else's well-being, she devoted her life to supporting her family - whenever, wherever, and however she could. Her impact - immeasurable, her example - unforgettable, and the hole left at her passing - unfillable. She is survived by 4 brothers, her 3 children, Todd (Cheri), Diana (Leny), and Holly (Micheal); 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m. at the LDS chapel (3963 S. Peachwood Dr. WVC, UT). Funeral services, by invitation only, will be held on Friday but can be viewed afterwards on YouTube under Gaylyn Stewart.Following the funeral, Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved