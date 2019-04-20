Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
285 S. 1500 W.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geannah Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geannah Boyd Bush


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Geannah Boyd Bush Obituary
June 20, 1944 ~ April 14, 2019
Geannah passed away on April 14th, 2019. She was born on June 20th, 1944 to Aurlida and George Boyd. She married her love, Val Bush and together they had a full and happy life with their two children Joe and ValGean.
She was proceeded in death by Val, her sisters Norma Dee, Bobbie, Eda, brothers George, Dale, and her great-grandson Vinnie. She is survived by both her children Joe (Nicole Pezely), ValGean, grandchildren David (Marci), Rose, Zavy, Ashlyn, her great-grandchildren, David, DiMaggio, Laval, and Zya.
A celebration of her life will be held on June 22nd,2019 for her birthday. Please feel free to stop by 285 S. 1500 W. in Salt Lake City on this date, after 4:00 pm. A reminder will be sent, closer to the date.
You bet your bippy, you will be missed. As ever, all my love, soar high Grandma Great.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.