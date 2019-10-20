|
1925 ~ 2019
Price, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother and longtime friend, Gemma Saccomanno Larcher, age 93, passed away October 18, 2019 at her home.
Gemma was born on December 17, 1925 in Spring Glen, Utah -- one of ten children born to Ralph and Maria Potestio Saccomanno. She attended the small school in Spring Glen until she moved on to Notre Dame School in Price, Utah. In 1947, she met and married Ray Larcher, a local musician and band leader.
They eventually settled in their own small home just east of Price which they built and in which Gemma lived for the whole of her life. Gemma and Ray raised three children: Robert, Paula, and Jerry. The entire family was active in Notre Dame Parish and the three kids attended classes at the school. Gemma became very involved in school activities, and was a favored driver of the Daughters of Charity, the nuns who taught at the school. She loved the sisters, and they loved her.
In 1966, Ray and Gemma started a small motorcycle shop which eventually grew into a very successful Honda dealership. Ray managed the repair shop while Gemma used her charm to handle sales. They retired from the business in 1977.
Gemma grew up on a farm, and never lost sight of the love and the labor of God's land. She planted her garden and took great pride in her manicured back yard, full of flowers and giant trees. She had themes and memories of each little corner she planted.
She truly enjoyed her family and friends, and welcomed their stays whenever they came. She always had a batch of cookies or other pastries prepared for her guests. Gemma touched the lives of many, and her friendship, generosity and smile warmed the hearts of all.
Gemma is survived by three children: Robert (Wendy) Larcher; Paula (Jim) Peterson; Jerry Larcher; six grandkids: Philip (Stephanie), Kristen, and Kathryn Larcher; Michael Peterson; Libby and Nick Larcher; one great-granddaughter: Olivia Ray Larcher; and brother-in-law, Joe LePore.
She is preceded in death by parents, husband, four brothers, three sisters, granddaughter, Natalie Nicole Larcher; and a great-grandson, Owen Raymond Larcher.
The family would like to extend their warmest gratitude to our dearest friends: Suzanne Cartwright, Judy Olson, Rosina Siaperas, and Audrey Wise.
To Olga,
You gave our mom, your love, care and friendship. What a blessing you have been to our family.
Funeral Mass, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church (210 North Carbon Ave) in Price where the family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Committal service will be in the Price City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily, and may share memories of Gemma online at www.mitchellfunealhome.net
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019