Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene A. Lewis


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene A. Lewis Obituary
Gene A. Lewis
1929 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gene A. Lewis, passed away May 23, 2019. He was born March 10, 1929 in Oxford, Idaho to Melvin L. and Addie C. Anderson Lewis.
He married Dolores Neebling on November 28, 1954, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gene had a strong testimony of the Gospel as a High Priest.
Together Gene and Dolores were blessed with five loving children, Stacy (Todd Wade), Benjamin (Lenny, deceased), Samuel (Annalee), Nancy (deceased), Daniel (Angel), grandchildren: Nathan, Smantha, Lexi, Misha, Kwan, and Men-Ge. Family meant everything to Gene. He was a good husband and father to his family.
Gene retired from Kennecott Copper Corp. after some 46 years as a lineman. He was known to be a hard worker and articulate in everything he did.
Gene will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Saying goodbye is not forever, it simply means until we meet again at Jesus' feet.
Funeral services Friday, May 31, at 12 Noon at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., with viewing prior to service from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
www.goffmortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now