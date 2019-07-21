|
Gene Frank Gerstner
1929 ~ 2019
Gene Frank Gerstner was born October 8, 1929 and passed away July 7, 2019. We have lost a wonderful father, grandfather and friend after a battle with mantle cell lymphoma. Gene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ruth, nee Mears, and Eugene Gerstner. The eldest of four children, he grew up a child of the depression, which played a large part in his being a generous and compassionate person. His siblings included two sisters, Shirley and Carol both living in Arizona, and a brother, Jerry, who passed away in 1977. As a child, Gene loved to hike, with Bells Canyon being among his favorites. He also fondly recalled family trips to relatives living in Alpine, Utah.
He served aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, from 1948 - 1952, seeing service in the Mediterranean and Atlantic. Subsequently, he returned to the University of Utah to earn a degree in English. There he met his future wife and life-long sweetheart, Zelda Houston, who was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. They spent a life enjoying snow- and water-skiing, tennis, hiking, cooking, theater, classical music, singing together, and entertaining friends.
Gene had prodigious energy. While at the University of Utah, he worked for the Forest Service, where he discovered and bought a quaint little café in Millcreek Canyon. He tore down the café and built what is today the Millcreek Inn; early photos of the Inn show a "G" in the upper corner of the sign, his personal touch. The Gerstner's owned and operated the Inn until the early 70s. Gene was its chef in the early 60s and Zelda the hostess.
In 1964, Gene moved his family to California to work as a technical writer on the Apollo-Saturn and numerous satellite programs at Space Technology Laboratories, TRW in Redondo Beach. Although it was a long commute on Southern California freeways, they lived close to Zelda's dear sister, Roene, so that the sisters could enjoy each other's daily company. Major passions included home remodeling and yardwork. He took family and friends skiing, sailing, and hiking. He actively participated in his son's and wife's hobbies to be closer to them. He read numerous books, with Vladimir Nabokov being his favorite author. One could walk into his voluminous library and safely say, Gene had read every book there. He wrote many short stories, which he rarely spoke of; however, he submitted a collection to the Utah Original Writing Competition in 2017 and won Honorable Mention out of more than 200 entries. He also competed in 5K and 10K runs.
In 1992, Gene and Zelda followed their son and daughter-in-law to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he spent his retirement days enjoying his three grandchildren, Clayton, Terra and Sebastian, learning to fly-fish and to cross-country ski. He and Zelda also travelled with life-long friends to many places including Australia, Russia, Europe, and US National Parks. They were known to host neighborhood parties, and visit neighbors often, which forged tight friendships in every neighborhood in which they lived.
In 2001, Gene and Zelda returned to Utah to be closer to Zelda's ailing, older siblings. While there, Gene became a trail guide at Red Mountain Resort and volunteered at the Information Center at Zion National Park. The Gerstner's continued to host neighborhood get-togethers, joined several book groups and became active in the local community. Gene became close friends with Zelda's brother-in-law, JL Crawford, and together they planned to build a duplex for the two families in Springdale, close to where JL grew up. But the passing of JL and Zelda's sister, Fern, prevented this. Gene and Zelda designed and built a single home in Springdale at the mouth of Zion National Park, where they continued to live to the present. While in Springdale, Gene continued to volunteer in the Zion Visitor Center, became a Lead Guide on hikes sponsored by the Zion Canyon Field Institute, and served on the Z-Arts council including as its literary chair. Gene and Zelda regularly attended the Fern and JL Crawford lecture series, and many other educational and community service opportunities. They opened their home, as always, to neighbors, family, friends, and even strangers, whom they met and sparked friendships with on trails in Zion.
Gene is survived by his wife, Zelda, of 63 years, their son, Geoffrey and daughter-in-law, Janell, three grandchildren, Clayton, Terra, Sebastian, lifetime partners of Clayton (Erin Schaffer), and Terra (Scott Layton), and two great grandchildren, Malcolm and Ronan. He will be dearly missed for his love of family and friends, his wit and sense of humor, his love of nature, his intellect as manifest in stories of history and family, his esthetic sense in dress, architecture, landscaping, and cooking, his knowledge of great books and writers and of great and often little-known Utah hikes, his passion for learning geology, petroglyphs, botany and biology, his rigorous logic, and above all his fairness and compassion for his fellow humans and all living creatures. His life touched many, and his impact will live on in all, whom he met around the globe.
