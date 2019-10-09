|
Gene Martinson
1930 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our dear Dad and Grandpa passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Oct. 4 2019. Gene grew up with his 4 sisters in Salt Lake City and attended South High. He worked as a pressman at the Newspaper Agency Corporation for 45 years. Gene married Pat Ellerman and shared life and love for 55 years. They welcomed 3 children, Gary, Jenny, and Curt into their home where they created many happy memories together. Gene was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was an example of honesty, hard work, kindness, and acceptance to family and friends.Gene is survived by son, Curt Martinson (Shawna) and numerous wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Pat, son, Gary Martinson (Karen), daughter, Jenny Wiscomb (Tom).
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct.11th, 11 am at the LDS Chapel on 981 E. Revere Circle and a viewing will be held Thurs. from 6-8 PM. Interment: Holladay Memorial Park. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Gene's full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019