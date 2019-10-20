Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Emerson Ward
808 East Roosevelt Avenue (1455 South)
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Emerson Ward
808 East Roosevelt Avenue (1455 South)
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneal Cahoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneal Cochran Cahoon


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneal Cochran Cahoon Obituary
After over 88 years, I, Geneal Cochran Cahoon, left this earth on October 19, 2019.
I was born in Darbun, Mississippi on May 31, 1931. I was sealed to my eternal companion, Glen Cahoon. The family members that survived me include my three sons, Bob (Kim), Don (Lisa), and Doug (Esther), two daughters, Jillyn (Dwight) Epperson, and Judy (Mike) Shore, a sister, Mitzi Davis, a brother Billy Cochran, and 19 grandchildren and almost 36 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 11:00 am, at the Emerson Ward, 808 East Roosevelt Avenue (1455 South), Salt Lake City, where friends may call on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment: Mountain View Memorial Estates. For a full obituary and online condolences please see HolbrookMortuary.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now