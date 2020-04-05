Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Geneva Dawn (Lackey) Harris


1926 - 2020
Geneva Dawn (Lackey) Harris Obituary
Geneva Dawn Lackey Harris
1926 ~ 2020
Geneva Dawn Lackey Harris passed away at her home on April 1, 2020 in the presence of her two grandsons.
Born August 10, 1926 during a terrible thunderstorm in Fort Wayne, Indiana to York Richard and Beatrice Burritt Lackey. She moved with her family to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1928. Her sister, Lynn, was born in 1931, the same year that they lost their father, York. Geneva attended East High for most of her high school years, but ultimately graduated South High after being transferred shortly before the end of her senior year. Geneva married William D. Harris in 1946. The couple raised their two children, Sherry Lynn (Tavoian), and David.
Geneva went to work for Eimac, a division of Varian, where she would stay for 25 years.
After retiring, Geneva took up antique bobbin lace making. She enjoyed it so much that she went on to teach it at the Wheeler Historic Farm for some time. She formed a group that would meet weekly at the Murray Heritage Center to lace and chat that consisted of herself, R. Dean, Jennifer, Genielle, and Leda.
Geneva also spent some time as a board member of the Murray Heritage Center and through these affiliations with the center met and formed a lasting bond of friendship with Mo, the center events coordinator.
Geneva had five grandchildren: Daniel Tavoian, William Tavoian, John Tavoian, Dawn Hodges (Paul), and Marla Rudolfo (Rick). She was also given many great-grandchildren as well as great, great-grandchildren. Geneva lived with her grandson, John, who took care of her after the loss of her husband until the end. She held a special place in her heart for John that no other could ever fill.
As well as the great friendship that Geneva had for her lacemaking group and Mo, Geneva was very appreciative of the longtime friendship that she had with Dora Lee, Rob and Lezlie.
Geneva was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William; her sister, Lynn; both of her children, Sherry and David; as well as one of her grandchildren, William.
Geneva recently became a member of the Midvalley Bible Church where she finally found the sense of belonging that she had for so long been searching.
"The Lord is my strength and my shield" Psalm 28-7
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salt Lake City Rescue Mission.
A family graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
