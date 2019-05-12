Home

Genevra M. Cohenour, age 95, died May 7, 2019 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born March 9, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lee Hopkins and Dora Bell. She is survived by her loving family. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10:00 am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 'N' Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. Visit www.memorialutah.com for the complete obituary and to leave online condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019
