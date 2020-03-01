|
|
Geoff de Gennaro, DDS
1951 ~ 2020
Always precocious, Geoff de Gennaro passed away too soon on February 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, on March 24, 1951, to the most wonderful parents in the world, George and Marjorie de Gennaro. He knew from the time he was 12 that he wanted to be a dentist. He started dental school at the University of Southern California at the age of 19, was practicing by the age of 23, completed a residency in Prosthodontics, and was chairman of his department before age 30. He loved to travel, prepare gourmet meals, discover exciting wines, explore the Sierra and Wasatch Mountains, and spend time working in his garden. Even more important than these was his family. He was very proud of his accomplished and loving children: Geoffry de Gennaro, Jr., MD, Claire de Gennaro, MD (Thomas Anderson, MD and Oliver), and Johanna de Gennaro, MS. In 1982, he married Debby and they enjoyed 37 years of love, friendship and adventure. He is also survived by his younger sister, Robin Grant (Jim, Michael and Georgina) of Los Angeles, CA.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am, at St. Catherine's Newman Center in Salt Lake City, followed by one of his favorite traditions, a dessert party. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020