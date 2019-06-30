Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Butler 10th Ward, 6634 S. Greenfield Way
George Allen Allred

George Allen Allred Obituary
G. Allen Allred
1922-2019
George Allen Allred passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Born April 7 1922, Redmond, UT to George Aaron Allred and Christine Petersen. Married Norma Jackson, April 30 1947 in Manti, UT. She preceded him in death June 15 2001.
Visitation, Sun. July 7th, from 6-8 pm at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.). Services will be on Mon. July 8th at 11 am, Butler 10th Ward, 6634 S. Greenfield Way, with a brief viewing at 10. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019
