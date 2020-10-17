George Aristidis Chichis
1930 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-George Aristidis Chichis, 90, passed away on October 13, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on January 1, 1930, in Lamia, Greece to Aristidis and Evangelia Chichis. He married Anastasia Liotiris on May 24, 1964, in Lamia, Greece.
George immigrated from Greece in 1955 to work on the Halandras Ranch in Meeker, Colorado. He returned to Greece in 1964 and met Anastasia, they married in 1964. When they returned, they moved to Ely, Nevada where George began working in the restaurant business. In the late '70s, they moved to Wendover, Utah where he managed the Western Café for 11 years. George then moved to Salt Lake City in 1980, in 1982 purchased a restaurant, and named it George's Greek Café. He ran George's Greek Café until 2002 when he retired leaving behind his longtime friends and beloved loyal customers. After which he spent his time enjoying his family, especially his grandchildren: Matthew, George, Nikko, and Anastasia.
George was full of life with a very strong work ethic, but also had fun along the way. George loved to bowl and was on a bowling league with his family for years. He enjoyed watching and was a huge fan of boxing and he never missed a Jazz game. George was very active with the Greek Orthodox Church and belonged to the AHEPA and DIAKOS associations. He volunteered at the Greek festival every year, but his favorite pastime and passion were his grandchildren, being there when born, to starting school and graduations. Every day they were on the phone. He treasured his family and loved his wife with all of his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Anastasia, children Evangeline (Mark) Hunter and Bessie (Dino) Tsortanidis, four grandchildren and sibling Spiro Tsitsis and family. He is preceded in death by his parents Aristidis and Evangelia Tsitsis, his sisters Paraskevi Tassos, Milia Fortatos, and brother Kosta Tsitsis.
Services will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 South 300 East, Salt Lake City on Monday, October 19 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at Holy Trinity on Sunday, October 18 from 5-7 PM. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holy Trinity/Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church or the American Diabetes Association
.