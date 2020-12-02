George 'Brent' Rosengreen was born on August 31, 1941 to Ira Theodore and Myrle Rosengreen in Logan. Brent grew up in Coalville and Bountiful, and was the youngest of 3 children. He was a bright student and learned the love of music from his father, who was a music teacher. From a young age, Brent's constant companions were his dogs.
At age 16 Brent played piano in a dance band, performing at dances and weddings. 3 years later he formed the "George Brent Quartet". Despite being under-age, with a tuxedo and professor-style glasses he was able to get a regular gig at a Salt Lake night club.
Brent belonged to the Sigma Nu Fraternity at the University of Utah, served in the Utah National Guard and graduated in Business from Weber State. It was at Weber State that he met the love of his life, Barbara Houtz.
Brent wrote, "Barbara was and is the best part of my life. I can't imagine this life without her." They were married on October 10, 1969 and provided a loving home for their two sons and two daughters.
Brent was an ambitious businessman and entrepreneur. He excelled as an executive with Yellow Front Stores and owned and operated a Pro Image franchise with Barbara. His young family experienced the adventures, anxieties and blessings of living in many areas, including Spokane WA, Denver CO, and Mesa AZ.
Brent and Barbara moved to the Bountiful/Centerville area in 1995. For Brent, Utah is home. He loved being retired and enjoyed canyon drives with his sweet companion. Together they served as service missionaries from 2011 - 2014.
Brent was a free-thinker and loved a debate. He had a quirky sense of humor and infectious laugh. Above all else, Brent loved his family. He was a kind, gentle and sensitive husband, father and grandfather. He was always eager to help with projects or advice. He would always sacrifice and put his family's needs above his own. We love him eternally with all of our hearts and will miss him dearly.
Brent is survived by his wife of 51 years and four children: Jeffrey (Shauna) Rosengreen, Jenny Poulsen, Jamie (Bobby) Brinton, Justin (Alicia) Rosengreen, and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Shirley Donaldson; brother Jerry Rosengreen and son-in-law Christopher Poulsen.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal funeral service. If you would like to send condolences, please see www.russonmortuary.com