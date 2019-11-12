|
|
George Bruce Breinholt
1928~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Beloved husband, father, grampa,great-grampa,George Bruce Breinholt died November 8, 2019. Born August 4, 1928 in Los Angeles, California the first of three sons to George Warren and Melba Louise Dastrup Breinholt. He served in the US Navy as a medic aboard the cruiser USS Springfield with World War II occupational forces. Recalled to active duty during the Korean War, he was attached to the US Marine Headquaters,San Francisco, graduated Hospital Administration School at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland, and served at the Naval Infirmary at Sangley Point, (Cavite City) and Subic Bay, Philippine Islands. He was proud to be an American and had great admiration and respect for those who serve in the military and defend our freedom. He married Marie Beverly Labrum on August 14, 1950 in the Salt lake Temple. Graduated from University of Utah in June 1958 and received his CPA certificate in 1964, becoming the first person in Utah to have employment as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service accepted as equal to CPA firm experience in obtaining the CPA certificate. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bruce served in various capacities, including teacher, bishop's counselor, ward and stake finance clerk, stake auditor, and guide on the Jordan River Temple grounds.Time with his family boating, fishing, hunting, camping with the grandchildren, and "trucking" brought him much pleasure. He was a good and generous man; whose family was very precious to him and he was a positive and loving influence in their lives. His friendship and counsel will be greatly missed. Bruce is survived by his wife, Marie; children: Anne, Nathan (Loraine), Stuart (Stacy) and Michele (E. Marlowe) Goble; Grandchildren: Peter (Alexis) Goble, Cathrin (Lane) Hale, Sallie (Brandon) Stephens, Samuel (Chelsie) Goble, and Stuart (Hailey) Goble, Bodin (Angie) and Braden (Heidi) Breinholt, Trisha (Troy) Anderson, Leslee (Landon) Gobelman, Nicole and Natalie Breinholt; Great-Grandchildren: Cole, Grace, Charles, Bella, Mack, Scott, Ty, Ryan, Sawyer and Logan Goble, Zachary, Quinn, Zoe, Luke, and Maren Hale, Maggie, Navy, Jack and Elizabth Stephens, Rylee, Sadie, Rhett, Marlee, Easton, and Laynie Breinholt, Loyal and Lawson Gobelman. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Gordon, and sisters-in-law Janet and Ruth Breinholt.
Funeral Services will be held on November 16, 2019 at the Wasatch 4th Ward Meeting house, 8170 Short Hills Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT at 11:00 am. Visitation on November 15, 2019 at Memorial Mountain View Estates, 3115 East Bengal Blvd, from 6-7:30 pm, and the meeting house prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers,please donate to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019