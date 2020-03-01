|
1942 ~ 2020
Wellington-George Sterling Cook, age 78, passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 22, 1942 in Boneta, Utah (Duchesne County) to Kenneth Martin and Pearl White Cook. In his youth, George enjoyed his horse packs trips to Carbon County and working at Nutter's Ranch in the summer.
George was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a lifelong resident of Carbon County and a graduate of Carbon High Class of 1960 and the College of Eastern Utah where he played football for both schools. George honorably served his country in the US Army. While stationed in Germany, his sweetheart Sarah Meyer joined him and they were married on June 30, 1966 in Wiesbaden, Germany; their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.
In 1971, he graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelors in Range Management. George loved the outdoors and for the next 30 years he worked for the U.S.D.A./Soil Conservation where he was blessed with a job that he thoroughly enjoyed. George was passionate about range conservation and no matter where he traveled, George was always exploring, learning, and sharing his knowledge with others. He was a member and president of the Society of Range Management where he donated countless hours over the past 40 years to the Youth Range Camp. He was also an avid supporter of the Youth 4-H, Utah State Western Riding Club, Utah Cattlemen's Association and served as President of the Price River Water Board.
George was blessed with an incredible family and a community of friends who loved and supported him in all his endeavors. Whether farming on his ranch, camping, hunting or enjoying horse pack trips into the Uintah's, George was continually learning and sharing his love of the outdoors with others. George was loved and respected by all, and he leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations.
George is survived by his wife, Sarah Cook, Wellington; one daughter and two sons, Debbie Cook, Payson, James S. (Peggy) Cook, Wellington, Kenny Cook, Pocatello, ID; brothers, Ronald (Carol) Cook, Howard (Shirley) Cook, both of Price; six grandchildren, Justin, Derick (Ashley), Georgann (Jentry), Shad, Sara and Bodee; three great-grandchildren, Ronni, Peyton and Nathan; and many loving nieces, nephews, ranchers, neighbors and a community of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Bill and Jay Cook.
Funeral service, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Wellington Stake Center (935 East Main Street) in Wellington. Family will be at Mitchell Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and at the stake center Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment, Wellington City Cemetery, Wellington. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of George online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020