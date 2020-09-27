George Demitrios Kavoukas

1931 ~ 2020

George passed away peacefully in the early hours of 9/24/20 from incidence due to age. George came to America from Chania, Crete, Greece at the age of 27 through Ellis Island in search of the "American Dream". He found it in Utah marrying Mary Kamilakis, later divorced and having daughter, Theodora. He later married Eloise Petrogeorge who had 4 young children (Dino, Cathy, Joan, Mike) who he raised as his own. Eloise and George proceeded to have 3 boys (George, Jim & Bill). Eloise and George ran George's motel & café for many years in Salt Lake City. He was known for his mechanical ability and was able to fix or make anything. Along with those skills he received technical training as a machinist and worked at Ajax Presses and the Department of Transportation during his career. George would never say no to help anyone in need and was the "go to" for family and friends. George was a proud member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church in Salt Lake City.

George was preceded in death by his wife Eloise, father Demetrios, mother Theodora, brother Kosta, sons Dino and Jim. George is survived by: Theodora Ali (Josh, Stephanie, Ramla), Mike Petrogeorge (Gio Roxas), Joan Petrogeorge (Laura), Cathy Pope-Wilson (Mike, Davis), George Jr.(Brittany, Maddie), William (Beth, Michael, Matthew), Jesse Kavoukas, sisters Argyro, Tula, Mary and Angela along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the amazing caregivers at Legacy House at Park Lane in Farmington Utah and Donnette from Aspire Health and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in George's name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Salt Lake.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, 10/3/20 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 279 South 300 West SLC, UT, with internment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10-11 am, Funeral Service at 11 am. Additional details on video streaming options are available on the Memorial Mortuary website.



