Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
3015 East Creek Road
Sandy, UT
George F. McNeill Jr. Obituary
George F. McNeill Jr.
On May 11, 2019 our proud Papa George passed away with his wife an children by his side, leaving his family too soon.
He was born February 3, 1956 to George and Delores McNeill in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He married the love of his life, Julie Ferrando in August of 1979. Their happy life together included fishing, camping, anything outdoors and NASCAR. George was very family oriented. His wife, kids and grandkids meant the world to him. George worked as a foreman for the Local Union 140 for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his children Levi (Megan), Maura (Cassidy) and Danielle (Ryan); his seven grandchildren; his father, George Sr.; and his half-sister Kellie.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Delores and his sister, Kathy.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16th at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 East Creek Road, Sandy.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 14, 2019
