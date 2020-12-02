In Loving Memory
George Farren Pace, 88, Lehi, Utah, passed away on November 28, 2020 from Chronic Progressive Respiratory Disease. He was born in Provo, Utah, the 3rd child of George R. Pace and Elsie M. Otterson Pace.
He attended Lehi HS, but graduated from American Fork HS. He served in the Navy on the USS Brinkley Bass during the Korean war and received a purple heart medal during his service. He worked at Dugway nearly 20 years and retired while working for the Bureau of Land Management with 32 years government service.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wives Darlene and Ileen, daughter Joy, 5 sisters and granddaughter Natalie Smith.
He is survived by his brother Larry (Dixie) Pace, 9 children: Craig (Susan) Johnson, Laura L. Lee, Mark (Sue) Jordan, Rebecca (Craig) Nordgran, Dennis (Kathy) Pace, Nancy (Charles) Smith, George (Shawna) Pace, Clayton (Komej) Pace, Annette (Brian) Zimmerman, 36 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Viewings will be held at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi on Fri. Dec. 4th 6-8 pm and Sat. December 5th 11-12 noon (family prayer to follow) with Graveside service and interment at 1 pm at Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 North 400 East. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com