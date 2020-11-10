1/1
George Gerald (Jerry) Dimick
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1935 ~ 2020
George (Jerry) Gerald Dimick age 85 of Vernal passed away on November 4, 2020.
George (Jerry) was born on September 1, 1935 to Francis and Annie Dimick in Sunnyside, Utah. George (Jerry) Married Lois Elaine McFarlane on February 24, 1956. They were later sealed in the Vernal LDS Temple on September 7, 2000.
George (Jerry) Enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and being around his family.
He spent many years as a volunteer fireman on the Vernal fire department. George (Jerry) retired from the Utah State Patrol and was very proud to be on the patrol. He has much respect for his fellow patrol officers.
He is survived by his three sons, Scott (Judy) Dimick, Gary (Terri) Dimick all of Vernal, Utah, Dean (Lisa) Dimick of Craig, Colorado. Eleven Grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. His sister Jean Ufford of Vernal, Utah.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lois, his parents, brother Vic Dimick, Sister Ellen Peacock and two Grandchildren.
George (Jerry) will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Services for George (Jerry) will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Vernal Memorial Park under the directions of the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved