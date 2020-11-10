George "Georgie" Harris Cairo
1965 ~ 2020
Our loving brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin, George "Georgie" Harris Cairo, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Georgie was born May 11, 1965, in Salt Lake City, to Harris "Bob" George Cairo and Leni Maragakis Cairo. His life was filled with many challenges, but he always had a smile on his face and was always laughing. His smile and laugh were infectious.
As a young child, Georgie had one speed-fast! His favorite things were his giraffe book, the color orange, eating cheerios, running outside, playing Sound of Music with his sister, and being chased around by his older cousins. He also loved hanging out with his Papou Nick watching his two stacked TVs (a homemade picture-in-picture). As he got older, he enjoyed KFC picnics in the park, home cooked meals with his family, and going to the Greek Festival, the Utah State Fair, and on other outings with his housemates. He loved music and was always excited to see his niece and nephews. Everyone who met Georgie adored him.
Georgie is survived by his sister Saundra "Saunee" Cairo; sister Angela (Michael) Petrogeorge; nephews Zachary and Jonathan Petrogeorge; niece Victoria Petrogeorge; aunt Kornelia Maragakis; uncle Louie Thiros; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Leni Cairo; grandparents George and Virginia Cairo and Nick and Alexandra Maragakis; aunts and uncles Elias Cairo, Gus and Mary Karavites, John Maragakis, Mary Thiros, and Mike and Sylvia Varanakis; and godparents Pete and Mary Souvall.
The family expresses deepest thanks and appreciation for all the dedication, love, and services rendered by the staff at Danville, Sandy home during all these years, and also to Canyon Home Care & Hospice for their caring support these past weeks.
Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, a private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To join the family in the service via livestream, visit www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Anna Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 171224, Holladay, Utah 84117.