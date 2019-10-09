|
|
George Henry Huber Jr
1938 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-George Henry Huber Jr passed away on October 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 2, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George Henry Huber Sr and Katherine Stones Huber. He married the love of his life, Ivy L Benzon Huber on June 30, 1961. Together they had five children. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing Friday evening from 6:00 - 9:00 PM, and one hour prior to the service beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at the same location. Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
The family expresses their love and gratitude to the Intermountain Health Care RICU for their compassion to our loving father.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019