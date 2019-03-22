|
George I. Haddad
1921 ~ 2019
George I. Haddad passed away peacefully at his home on March 17, 2019. George was born in Aley, Lebanon, on February 3, 1921, to Iskandar and Adele Haddad. Having emigrated to the United States in the 1950s, George was the embodiment of the American Dream. He and his wife, Samira, believed in education and contributed to the higher education of many relatives and friends.
Business owner and real estate developer, he was self-educated and a lifelong learner with an amazing sense of curiosity. He was the owner of Tall Fashions of Utah until he retired in 1983. He was an avid traveler who enjoyed immersing himself and his family in new cultures and experiences. He loved meeting new people and spending time with family and friends.
George loved working in his orchard and vineyard with his "vintage" farming equipment and MacGyvering new tools in his garage workshop. He was a free spirit who revelled in the wide-open space of the West and of his life. He loved laughing and telling stories.
George was cared for in his old age by the gentle and able hands of Samira, his loving wife of 55 years. He was adored and deeply admired by his children Sandra Haddad, Mark Haddad, and Lisette Haddad Neale, daughter-in-law Kinneil Coltman, son-in-law Russell Neale, grandchildren Russell, Justin George and Jeremy Neale, and Sayla Haddad.
Services will be held at the Bountiful Community Church, 150 N 400 E, Bountiful, on Saturday, March 30 at 11:30 am with a reception following at The Canterbury Place, 197 E 500 S, Bountiful, Utah.
George's family would like to thank all the caring people at hospice and At Home Care and all of the friends and family who helped, visited, and checked in with them.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Primary Children's Hospital.
https://give.intermountainfoundation.org/primary-childrens-hospital
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019