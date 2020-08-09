George J. Allred
1928~2020
Riverton, UT-George J. Allred passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Born April 21, 1928 in Bynum, Montana to George Q. Allred and Minnie Idella Ungricht. He married Violet Buhler in the Salt Lake Temple in December 1952. Making their home in Salt Lake City for more than 50 years. George and Violet raised 4 children. After years of a difficult illness, Violet passed away in 2007. George found love again with Marian Wood. They were married in the Jordan River Temple in 2008. George and Marian have resided in Riverton, Utah since that time. Funeral Services will be August 13, 2020 at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Dr. Holladay, Utah. Interment, Holladay Memorial Park, 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah. To read the full obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/george-j-allred/