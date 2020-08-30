1934 ~ 2020

Bountiful, Utah-George J. Mochizuki, age 86, passed away on August 13, 2020 due to complications from cancer. George was born on January 15, 1934 to Jiro and Kuniko Mochizuki. George graduated from Bingham High School in Copperton, Utah and the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

George married his sweetheart Shizu (Sue) Saruwatari on April 16, 1960. Together they had three children: Wesley, Cheryl, and Kevin. They spent a greater part of their lives in Bountiful.

George spent his entire career with Hercules Aerospace Company in Magna, Utah, as a manager in acquisition support. George was an avid fan of the University of Utah athletics, especially Utah football. He paid frequent visits to Wendover and Las Vegas until his health started failing. He loved all animals, but especially dogs.

George is survived by his wife of 60 years Sue, as well as his 3 children Wes, Cheryl and Kevin (Sherry) Mochizuki. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren Aaron, Daniel, Benjamin, Andrew, Samuel, Courtney, Jacob, Cherish and 2 great grandsons Milo and Mason.

Preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by his brother Tak and his sister Jane Fujinami.

A special thanks to Dr. Jeff Wallace for his kind support during this time. At his request, there will be a private service.



