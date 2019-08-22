|
June 9, 1931 ~
August 20, 2019
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada; surrounded by his wife and children. George was born in Daratsos, Chania Crete, Greece on June 9, 1931. At age 12, he joined the Agia Triada Monastery to study theology for the Greek Orthodox Church. After serving in the Greek military as a young man, he studied Byzantine music. He became one of the last surviving experts in Byzantinium secular music and canting; and was a long-time teacher in the subject.
In 1965, he married his lifelong love Argyro Kavoukas in Athens, Greece at the Panayia Amarousio Church - where he was a well respected cantor. Our father had an amazing voice with a wide range and was well known in the Orthodox community for his melodic canting and his deep knowledge of the Church and it's traditions. He was married to our mom for 54 years; moving from Greece in 1972 to the United States, bringing with them their three children (Konstantinos, Evangelia and Dimitrios) - settling in Utah, where they had their fourth child (Theodora). In Salt Lake City, he forged a life for his family by operating several downtown Greek restaurants and building friendships with people from all walks of life. He served as a cantor for the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for several years and held a very strong religious conviction. He was always strong willed and determined to make his own way. He loved gathering friends and family at his home for large celebrations. Many people passed through our home and our restaurants and became part of our family - enjoying delicious food, entertaining conversations, and a sense of community. Our dad was always one of the first to get on the dance floor and dance the Hassapiko. He helped raise very strong-minded children, enjoyed spending time with his adoring grandkids; and spent his last few years recalling wonderful stories of his many friends and adventures. We are all so very grateful for the time we had with our dad and know he will be watching over us from heaven. He is survived by his wife: Argyro, his children: Konstantinos Gerontis, Evangelia Gerontis, Dimitrios (Panayiota) Gerontis and Theodora Lafazanidis. His grandchildren: Jasmin (Tyler) Acosta, Joshua Gerontis, Yiorgos Gerontis, Demetrios Gerontis and Demetrios Lafazanidis, his sister Maria (Elefterios) Papadakis, and nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends all around the world. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Florentia Avramidis, Efterpie Magdalinou, his brother Eftehios Gerontis, and his parents Konstantinos and Evangelia Gerontis. We would like to thank the amazing and deeply respectful group of nurses and hospice caregivers from Southwest Medical in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made this difficult time a little bit easier and took exemplary care of our dad. We cannot thank them enough for their kindness - especially Mike and Norby. There will be a church service this Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at St. John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 5300 S. El Camino Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89118. Our father will then be laid to rest at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, Arizona on Monday, August 26th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, our family please asks that a donation be made in his name to St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery 4784 North St. Joseph's Way Florence, AZ 85132-9399 .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019