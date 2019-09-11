|
|
George L. Westbook
1930 ~ 2019
George Lewis Westbrook was born April 14, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah and raised in Draper, Utah. He is the son of John Lewis Westbrook of Union, Utah and Agnes Elizabeth Nichols of Draper, Utah. George is the youngest of four children: Myrna Nichols Westbrook, born August 6, 1919, died September 28, 1983, Norma Westbrook, born July7, 1920, died as an infant in 1920. Mary Lou Westbrook born June 18, 1923, died 2010.
George graduated from Jordan High School and later enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952. In the Air Force he studied and graduated in the primary electronics and remote control Turret systems and Aerial Gunner School. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1956. During his service in the Air Force, George met Beverly Burt Tuckey of Salt Lake City Utah. On February 23, 1952 they were married in Salt Lake City Utah. They had four children, George Lewis Westbrook Jr. (Vicki Westbrook), Michael Dennis Westbrook (Holly Westbrook), Suzanne Westbrook (Daniel Reisdorfer) and DeAnne Westbrook (Robert Barron). Beverly died May 13, 1968 in Sandy Utah. George being alone with four children and with the help of Beverly's father and mother George and Jean Tuckey, George raised his children until he met Alice Joyce Vunder Johnson, originally from Tooele, Utah. They were married on March 7, 1969 in the basement of the Draper Bank and Trust building.
Joyce, a widow with children from a previous marriage are Kathleen K Johnson (Dennis Barker), Gloria Gaye Johnson (Mike Schneider), Karen Janine Johnson (Ed Newman) and David Merrill Johnson (Diana Johnson). Between George and Joyce they now have 8 children, 18 grandchildren, 34 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild.
After his service in the Air Force, George formed his own business, the first being Air Way Heating and the owner and operator of Westbrook Construction Company George obtained his general contracting license and built three of the family homes during this time he also worked for Salt Lake County fire department, where he later became a captain in 1985. George retired from the Salt Lake County fire department with 22 years of service. He was one of the original founders of Draper Bank and Trust, served on the board of directors for 32 years and was chairman of the board during the last four years of the Banks operation. The Banks portfolio was later purchased by Zion's Bank. On August 28, 1993, George was recognized and honored by the Jordan High School class of 1948 for 45 years of outstanding accomplishments and also awarded the certificate of Human Endeavor.
George and Joyce were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed in the Jordan River Temple in 1998.
George flew his Cessna airplane often. He had his hobby of building many remote controlled airplanes, flying them in Sun City West, Arizona. It was a daily routine for him to return to his hobby room down stairs (which he called the Dungeon)
Joyce passed away February 9, 2012 in Sun City West, Arizona. Embracing his children and their families George continued on with his life. George courageously encountered many health problems and was supported by his family. He gained a special bond with each member. The love, respect and true values were taught and lived by Grandpa Westbrook. He will be a great loss to our family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the LDS Ward Building, 12353 South 600 East in Draper. A viewing will be held Friday evening at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road in Sandy from 6 to 8 PM, as well as Saturday at the church prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019