George L. Poate
1951-2019
George, 67, passed away on May 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City, from COPD complicated by a recent fall. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Poate, daughter Alicia Bryie (Adam), son G Daniel Poate (Metra), grandsons Jack and Andrew, granddaughter Persephone, sister Rolayne Fairclough (John), brother Chris Poate (Carole), niece Tanya (Allan) and nephew Chad (Amanda). Preceded in death by parents and nephew, Arthur Fairclough. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28; visit www.starksfuneral.com for more details.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019