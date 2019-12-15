Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
1938 - 2019
George Lewis Obituary
George Francis Lewis
1938-2019
George Francis Lewis, 81, passed away on December 11, 2019, after his long courageous battle with cancer.
He was a soft spoken, talented man with surprising chuckles of humor, an eyesight for precision, and an enormous heart of love for his family, faith and friends.
Born June 21, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edward C. Lewis and Eliza "Celesta" Snell, married Cheryl K. Fossell on February 12, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Survived by his spouse Cheryl; children: Mischell (Scott) Nielson, Renee (John) Pyburn, Laura (William) Winn, Robert J. (Brenda) Lewis, Julie A. Lewis, and Robert A (Lisa)Lewis, 19 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and siblings Fred (Wilma) Lewis, and Kaye Romo. Proceeded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie Jean.
A "Celebration of Life" viewing will be held on Friday December 20th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) Viewing at 11:30 am on Saturday December 21st prior to services at 1:00 p.m. Penny Cove Ward, 601 E. Mansfield, SLC, with graveside following at Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Ave. N Street.
A special thanks to Aspen Ridge Rehab, and Pheasant Run for their wonderful staff and the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted through Brighton Bank in his name to help cover the cost of his care.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
