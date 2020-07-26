1939 ~ 2020

George Thomas Lufkin passed away at home on July 19, 2020 after a 3 year battle with esophageal cancer.

Born December 9, 1939 in Rigby, Idaho to Gene and Zelpha Lufkin. He attended Idaho Falls High School. George enjoyed his life of adventure. He flagged for crop dusters in Arizona and worked as a bell hop at the Grand Canyon Lodge. He was in the army in Germany where he traveled most of Europe in his VW bug. He started with Western Airlines and retired from Delta Airlines. He took his family on many adventures around the world. George spent a short part of his early retirement in Ghana, West Africa and then settled down in Mesa, Arizona.

George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Kippy. Daughter Stacie Whitford (John), Son Ryan (Amanda), and daughter Robin Harmston (Buff). Grandchildren Blaine and Tommy Whitford, Finley and Dexter Lufkin, Ellie, Maggie and Gus Harmston.

Because of Covid there will be no service. If you want to remember George, pet a dog and lift a glass to toast "The only way to fly".



