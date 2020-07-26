1/1
George Lufkin
1939 - 2020
George Thomas Lufkin passed away at home on July 19, 2020 after a 3 year battle with esophageal cancer.
Born December 9, 1939 in Rigby, Idaho to Gene and Zelpha Lufkin. He attended Idaho Falls High School. George enjoyed his life of adventure. He flagged for crop dusters in Arizona and worked as a bell hop at the Grand Canyon Lodge. He was in the army in Germany where he traveled most of Europe in his VW bug. He started with Western Airlines and retired from Delta Airlines. He took his family on many adventures around the world. George spent a short part of his early retirement in Ghana, West Africa and then settled down in Mesa, Arizona.
George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Kippy. Daughter Stacie Whitford (John), Son Ryan (Amanda), and daughter Robin Harmston (Buff). Grandchildren Blaine and Tommy Whitford, Finley and Dexter Lufkin, Ellie, Maggie and Gus Harmston.
Because of Covid there will be no service. If you want to remember George, pet a dog and lift a glass to toast "The only way to fly".

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Oh George, you are loved by so many. You always had our backs at Western Airlines. It was always a pleasure visiting with you. It didn’t matter how busy you were, you always took time for your flight attendants. You were so missed when you left in-flight. Now it’s time to soar with the Eagles and dance among the Angels. A brighter star in the heavens shines upon us.
To your family- I am sending love and condolences. George will forever be in the hearts of those who knew him.
Mary Kontgis
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Kip..I'm so sorry to hear that he Passed away...so sad...
I've know George since I worked in with him in LAS Western Airlines and in SLC Western/Delta Airlines till he retired. When he talked people Listened...he was a smart man with an Awesome sense of humor. A gentle Giant.....R.I.P. George
Curt Otting
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Hello Kip and family. George was my hero and mentor in life. He was my first boss and I learned so much from him while in InFlight working for George i the SLC office. He exemplified kindness, ethics, doing the right thing, common sense, and treating all people with care and sincerity. He was well respected in the SLC base and his legacy in SLC lives on today....and will continue to do so. He touched some many people is such a positive way. Very few people in life will every come close to the respect and admiration George gained. He will be greatly missed! Best regards. Stuart Smith - SLC inFlight Service Western and Delta.
Stuart Smith
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I always looked up to
George at work he had ton of knowledge and fun to be around. Defiantly will be missed - so
Sorry for your loss.
Cory Abbott
Coworker
July 23, 2020
i m so sorry Kip and family. George was my mentor and always had a story for everything. I do remember he told me that God only issues a person so many hearthbeats so it is good not to exercise cause you will use them all up sooner. My prayers are with you . True the only way to fly. Cheryl Martin Torres
Cheryl Martin Torres
Coworker
