|
|
George Marcus Bennion
In Loving Memory
Born in Duchesne, Utah. Raised in Salt Lake City. Attended BYU, Korean War Vet. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Marc had a long career in the Aerospace Industry. Married Shirley Cheney (deceased), mother of his children. Married Lelia (Lee) Shepherd Mead 1978.
Preceded in death by brothers Howard and Roy and sister Lenore Vincent . Survived by beloved wife Lelia, 6 children, and 2 step children, sister Afton Alleman, amd brother Junius.
You will be greatly missed
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020