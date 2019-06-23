|
|
1931 ~ 2019
"Pa Pou"
Our beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend, George P. Felis, was born July 31, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Peter and Efterpi Felis, who were Greek and Turkish immigrants. George passed away on June 19, 2019. He graduated from South High School, as well as Westminster College, where he played football and basketball. He also graduated from the University of Utah where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was involved as a ski instructor teaching students the basics of skiing at the University of Utah and Deseret News Ski School.
George joined the U.S. Navy (1951-1955) and served aboard both the USS Point Cruz (CVE119) and USS Jupiter (AUS8) during the Korean War. He was grateful to have joined the Honor Flight to Washington DC where he visited various war sites.
He met the love of his life, Gloria Tannlund while working in California and they married in 1964. George worked in the electronics industry for many years and other enterprises.
He was an active member of the National Ski Patrol and Brighton Ski Patrol for 55 years. He served in various capacities as Patrol Director, Awards Director, instructor of the Outdoor Emergency Program and CPR. He also taught for the American Red Cross, where he made many lifelong friends. He was a volunteer for the 2002 Winter Olympics.
George was also an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church where he volunteered for many years at the Greek festival. He was very proud of his Greek heritage and enjoyed traveling and visiting his relatives in Greece. George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria, their children, Melissa (Edgar Webster) and Peter (Klistia), his four wonderful, loving grandchildren, Alexis Evans (Ryan), Zach, Cole, and Halle-whom he dearly loved, in-laws Joanne (John) Young, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Theodore (Ted) Felis and his parents.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 279 S. 300 W., Salt Lake City, UT. Friends and family may call Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City; prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 279 S. 300 W., SLC, UT 84101.
May his memory be eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019