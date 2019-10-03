|
George Rettie
1927 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City,Utah-Our beloved George Rettie, age 92, died October 2, 2019. The family will greatly miss his love and guidance.
Born September 18, 1927 in Mt. Kisco, New York to Samuel and Jennie Rettie. George graduated from Pleasantville High School, New York. He met Eleanor Erickson at a church social at First United Methodist Church and they married in 1953. Later they became members of Christ United Methodist Church. Dad worked as a produce manager for several grocery stores before becoming a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service, where he retired after 26 years.
Survived by his children Mrs. Ann (Ted) Itchon, Mr. David (Sharon) Rettie, Mrs. Martha (Joey) Davis, Mrs. Mary (Randy) Ding; grandchildren Tamaira, Kaden, Alex, Michael, Grace, Ella and 13 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Eleanor; his brothers and sisters James, Robert, Jean; son John and grandson Ben.
Viewing at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, on Friday, October 4 from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019