Jan. 27, 1944 ~ Nov. 4, 2020
George Rex Elmer, loving husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully due to complications from pneumonia (non Covid related) on November 4th.
George was born on January 27, 1944 in Bingham, Utah to Rex and Wilma Elmer. He grew up in Payson, Utah where he participated in band, basketball, football and track. He later resided in Murray, SLC, and the last 40 years in Grantsville, Utah. He married the late Jane Williams on March 3,1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He attended BYU and earned his Masters Degree in Education. He loved to teach and spent over 30 years educating youth. On February 15, 1980 he married the love of his life, Shirlynn Ruth Wayman. She was his best friend, his partner in all things, and he loved her with everything he had. Shirlynn loved her "sweetheart" deeply, stood by him, and served him devoutly. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in many callings including a mission in the North Western States Mission. His testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ was paramount in his life. He lived, and shared his love of the gospel willingly. George had a lifelong passion for horses and for woodworking. More than anything, he loved being a Father and Grandfather. He made sure all of his children knew that he loved them "no matter what".
He taught us the value of hard work, how to laugh at life, the importance of forgiveness, and so much more. Our big, beautiful, blended family will deeply miss his amazing Dad hugs, his Fathers' blessings, and his advice.
He is survived by his wife Shirlynn, his sisters, Kay (Larry) Darton, Riverton; and Mae Ewell, Genola; and his children John (LeeAnn) Elmer, Tooele; Rebecca (Randy) Jackson, Salt Lake City; David (Brittany) Elmer, West Valley; Julie (Ben) Gowans, Payson; Kathryn Webb (Joe Lasky), Murray; Steven Elmer (Chrissy Stacey), Iowa; Richard (Jennifer) Willams, Murray; and Angela (Justin) McBride, Stansbury; 23 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Jane, brother in law, Kendell, and one Granddaughter.
A viewing will be held Monday November 9th from 6-8 pm at the chapel on 81 N. Church Street, Grantsville, UT. A private funeral service will be held on November 10th at 10:00 am. The funeral services will be streamed live via at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87396189710
Interment will follow at approximately 1:30 pm at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 N. 800 E. Payson Utah.