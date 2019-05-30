|
|
George Richard "Dick" Parker
1938 ~ 2019
Dick died from natural causes on May 28, 2019 in SLC, Utah. Born June 7, 1938 in Salt Lake to George F. and Edna L. Parker. Married LeLou "Lee" Smedley on July 27, 1962. Survived by his wife, Lee, their 2 daughters, Heidi Parker and Wendy Child (Todd), 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Viewing to be held at the Valley View 11th Ward (1925 E. Gunderson Lane) on May 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:30pm. Graveside services to be held at the SLC Cemetery on May 31 at 10:00am. For a complete obituary, go to www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019