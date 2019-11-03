|
George S. Diumenti
Nov 6, 1943 ~ June 6, 2019
On June 6, 2019, George Steven Diumenti passed away in his fourth bout with cancer at the age of 75. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 6, 1943, he is preceded in death by his parents Dr. George S. Diumenti and Helen (Cononelos). Receiving his Juris Doctorate degree in 1970, George began his career working for the Davis County Attorney's Office. In 1974 he opened his own private practice in Bountiful, Utah practicing law in the area for nearly 50 years.
A man of many interests, George was fun loving and always looking forward to his next adventure. He had a passion for traveling, camping, and boating. He particularly enjoyed spending time in San Diego and in Baja, Mexico and he loved to share his adventures with anyone who would join him. He was a member of the New State Duck Club, frequent fisherman, and avid off-road enthusiast. In the late 80's he took a sabbatical from law spending his time captaining a charter vessel operating in Mexico and racing 3-wheelers in the Baja 1000 as part of a team.
George had a great sense of humor and made friends everywhere he went. He always had a Chevrolet and a dog by his side. One to say what he thought, his advice - solicited or not - was invariably wise, instructive, and born of long experience. He was never wanting for a good story or a good adjective (or many strung together), and he touched many lives in a positive way.
He leaves behind his wife, friend, and longtime law office colleague Cheryl Green, and their daughter, Annie Perkins (Drew Goerke), sisters Neena (John) Ashton and Penelope Silver, along with nephews, nieces, and many, many friends, colleagues, and clients whom he helped, cajoled, lambasted, and, by turns, improved.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, November 6th at the Little America Hotel from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019