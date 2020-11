Or Copy this URL to Share

George Watson

Oct 19, 1933 ~ Nov 11, 2016

"Stay for me there, I will not fail.

To meet thee in that hollow vale.

And think not much of my delay;

I'm already on the way..."



Missing your courage, kindness and touch. Grateful for your timely visits and for our depth of love.

Forever autumn ~ Emily



