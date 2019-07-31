|
Georgia Fitzgerald
1926 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and best friend, Georgia Helane Fitzgerald, age 93, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Draper, Utah. She was born in Murray, Utah on April 6, 1926 to George Henry and Alta Frances Parker Poulsen. Georgia married Boyd Allen Fitzgerald on December 28, 1944.
Survived by her children, Barry (Dana) Fitzgerald, Suzanne (Ray) Laurito and Alan (Ginger) Fitzgerald; brother, Gerald (Gail) Poulsen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Jeri Fitzgerald; sisters, Phyllis (Sterling) Jensen, Carol (Joe) Roberts and Hazel Dene (Del) Hyatt-Bell.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening and 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 31, 2019