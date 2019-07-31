Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Fitzgerald


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Fitzgerald Obituary
Georgia Fitzgerald
1926 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and best friend, Georgia Helane Fitzgerald, age 93, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Draper, Utah. She was born in Murray, Utah on April 6, 1926 to George Henry and Alta Frances Parker Poulsen. Georgia married Boyd Allen Fitzgerald on December 28, 1944.
Survived by her children, Barry (Dana) Fitzgerald, Suzanne (Ray) Laurito and Alan (Ginger) Fitzgerald; brother, Gerald (Gail) Poulsen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Jeri Fitzgerald; sisters, Phyllis (Sterling) Jensen, Carol (Joe) Roberts and Hazel Dene (Del) Hyatt-Bell.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening and 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now