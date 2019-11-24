|
|
Sept 2, 1941 ~ Oct 23, 2019
Georgia Kay Larson Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Georgia Kay Larson (Miller), 78, passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Father, Henry Miller Jr., her Mother, Frances Knight Miller, her brothers, Richard Miller, Robert Miller and the love of her life, her husband Larry Larson.
Georgia was born Sept. 02, 1941, in Phoenix, AZ., the daughter of Henry Jr. and Frances Mae Miller. She graduated from Olympus High School in May 1959, Holladay, UT and received her Diploma from School of Beauty Culture May 1960. Sept. 02, 1961, she married Larry Lee Larson in Ely, NV., they were married 43 years before becoming a widow. After raising her family of five children, she joined Seven-Eleven Southland Corporation. Georgia worked her way up the corporate ladder starting as a store clerk, retiring as a multi store supervisor after 40 years. After retirement, she moved to CA. to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed playing golf, traveling with Larry to WA. and CA. visiting their children, grandchildren and Half Moon Bay, CA. Sunday's were her favorite day, watching her Chicago Bears, she was a devoted fan. She enjoyed listen to music, one of her favorite musicians was Rod Stewart, her and Larry attended his concert and she loved it!
Georgia is survived by children, Richard Larson, Dawna Martinez (Richard), Reed Larson (Sarah), Pamela Cogal (Jesse Jr.) and Sheri Larson (Joe Spurzem) and grandchildren (Alisha Hernandez, Alex Martinez, Amanda Martinez, AnaMarie Murphy and Amber Martinez, Cameron Larson, Chase Larson, Kyle Larson, Kiana Cogal and Zack Cogal).
Our mother and father will always remain deep within our hearts, mind and soul. We have been truly blessed with great parents and knowing their hearts are beating as one again is all we really need to move on.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019