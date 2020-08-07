In Loving Memory

Georgia Priskos Hanes (Aunt Jo), 96. Aunt Jo passed away peacefully at her home in Chicago, Illinois on July 27, 2020. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah to James and Rose Priskos. Georgia grew up in Salt Lake City with her parents and siblings Steve, and Tessie. Shortly after graduation from West High School she moved to Chicago and started off a long career as an account manager in the commodities and trading business. Georgia was an amazing woman with a multitude of talents and hobbies. She traveled the world extensively and experienced new cultures and locations.

As a true supporter of the arts she studied all art mediums and was herself an amazing artist. Although her favorite was painting, she tried her hand at all types. Aunt Jo studied at the Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Arts, and has oil paintings on permanent display for all to see. She was the epitome of class and fashion, always elegant and stately. She was a patron of the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra rarely missing a performance.

She lived a very full and exceptional life, and those of us who knew her were lucky to have her in our lives. We will deeply miss everything about her. Georgia was a faithful, lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church.

Aunt Jo is preceded in death by her parents, brother Steve Priskos and Sister Tessie Balafoutis. Survived by her Sister in-law Vassalie Priskos, nephews: Jim (Argie) Priskos, George (Mary) Priskos, Alex (Candy) Balafoutis, and Nieces Jana (Nick) De Vita, and Rose (Randy) Reidelbach, Thirteen great nephews and nieces and 11 great-great nephews and nieces.

A special thank you to Chris Purinton, and Father Athanasios Minetos for being there for our beloved Aunt Jo, and for being true friends to her all the way to the end.

A Trisagion will be held on Tuesday August 11 beginning at 11:30, at St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 9201 S. 1300 E., Sandy UT., 84094. Funeral services will immediately follow. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 S. Salt Lake City, UT., 84102.

We will miss you so very much Aunt Jo. May Her Memory Be Eternal!



