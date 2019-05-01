|
|
Georgia Uzelac Motta
1928 ~ 2019
Georgia Uzelac Motta, 90, of Layton, passed away April 29, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Murray, Utah, December 11, 1928, to immigrant parents Joseph George and Helen Mageras Uzelac. She was very proud of her Greek and Yugoslavian heritage.
She married the love of her life, Ambrose "Breeze" Motta at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Murray, December 2, 1952, and then became "The Farmer's Wife", a role she dearly loved. Breeze passed away November 13, 2014.
Graduate of Murray High School, class of 1946, where she served as senior class vice president. Moved to Layton in 1968. Active member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Murray, and later St. Rose of Lima in Layton. Member of Riverside Ladies Golf Association in Ogden. Georgia volunteered for over 40 years at St Benedict's Hospital (later Ogden Regional Medical Center) until the time of her death.
Enjoyed playing bridge and golf and spent many happy times with friends at Lake Powell, St George and Bear Lake, but her happiest times were spent with Breeze and family in their home for family gatherings and special occasions in keeping with family traditions.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers Louis, Nick and Joe Uzelac, brothers-in-law Chester Fassio and Dominick Motta. Survived by sons, Jeffrey (Vicki), David (Kristine) Motta and daughter Cheryl (Michael) Morris, grandsons, Nicholas (BreeAnn) Motta, Stuart Motta, Matthew Morris, Sam Pacheco, great-grandsons, Alex and Anthony Robertson, William Ambrose and Maxwell Jeffrey, granddaughters, Megan Morris, Amanda Motta, Gina Robertson, sisters, Kay Fassio (Chester), Ellen (Mike) Falvo and sister-in-law Elma (Nick) Uzelac.
To my children I thank you for your loving care, I am at peace.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Interment, Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S Vine St, Murray.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgia's name to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, PO Box 557 Layton, Utah, 84041, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 1, 2019